Lori Harvey Shows Off Workout Wardrobe While Headed To Pilates — Get The Look For Less From Amazon

Lori Harvey stepped out in fabulous fitness fashion as she headed to pilates class in Los Angeles on Monday, August 1.

The 25-year-old seems to be having an exciting summer thus far — between attending an Usher concert, living it up in Las Vegas and reaching a career highlight when signing with international modeling agency IMG Models.

It's clear the stunning celebrity has made sure she is never too busy for a weekday workout, though!

