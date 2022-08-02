Lori Harvey Shows Off Workout Wardrobe While Headed To Pilates — Get The Look For Less From Amazon
Lori Harvey stepped out in fabulous fitness fashion as she headed to pilates class in Los Angeles on Monday, August 1.
The 25-year-old seems to be having an exciting summer thus far — between attending an Usher concert, living it up in Las Vegas and reaching a career highlight when signing with international modeling agency IMG Models.
It's clear the stunning celebrity has made sure she is never too busy for a weekday workout, though!
Harvey showed off her gorgeous curves in what appears to be her favorite clothing couture: an all black ensemble.
The athleisure attire included the highly popular Lululemon Align high-rise leggings, retailing for $98, and a matching black tank top — which the bombshell tied into a knot for a cropped look. Harvey slicked her hair back into a tightly tied bun as she prepared to sweat in style.
The SKN by LH founder accessorized her fitness flair with CELINE Eyewear Cate-Eye Sunglasses, retailing for $390, a sold-out Bottega Veneta Chain Pouch zebra-print leather shoulder bag, retailing for $3,800, and large silver hoop earrings. The entire luxe-look was finished off with a layered light-wash cropped denim jacket.
Want to workout in style with fashionable fitness couture? OK! helps you recreate Lori Harvey's entire athleisure ensemble with similar selections you can shop directly through our site below from Amazon!