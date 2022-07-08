Kim Kardashian's Latest Skims Launch Proves Metallic Swimwear As Top Trend Of Summer — Shop Now
Kim Kardashian absolutely slayed in her latest Skims Swim campaign launch featuring the swimwear trend of the summer: metallics.
Mixtures of sexy and shiny in this highly popular bathing suit style create the perfect pieces to show off your stunning curves all season long.
Starring in her recent launch campaign was the Skims founder herself, styling the unique collection with a major throwback shoutout to the '80s.
The blonde bombshell was styled by talented hair professional Chris Appleton for an iconic voluminous blow out. Matching her blowout was an adorable white poodle sidekick, who also styled a cute and poofy groom.
There is no surprise here that the reality star-turned business woman was among the first to hop on the hottest summer fashion statement. Metallics have climbed the fashion chain and made one of the sexiest comebacks yet.
The subtle shine the newest fad provides gives a sleek vibe to an eye-catching ensemble. Between color popping options to more neutral tones, the metallic trend makes it easy to add your own personal twist.
Among the collection's fans is the socialite's sister, Kylie Jenner, who showed off her very own metallic one piece from Skims on a recent Instagram post.
Like the rest of Skims' iconic collections, the metallic swimwear line is selling out fast — with a vast amount of size options already sold out. Luckily, OK! has found the most stylish swim selections that are in-line with the the 41-year-old's evocative collection.
Obsessed with Skims Swims latest launch? OK! helps you shop Kim Kardashian's styles and other similar metallic moments from Amazon below.
