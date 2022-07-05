OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Swimwear
OK LogoSHOPPING

Celebrate National Bikini Day With These Stylish Swimwear Sales You Don't Want To Miss! — Shop Now

national bikini day swimwear sales style shop feature
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
By:

Jul. 5 2022, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It's time for tan lines and good times as we soak up the sun and celebrate National Bikini Day!

Of course, we will take any excuse to head to the beach, but the day commemorating the hottest swimwear staple is a pretty perfect opportunity!

The celebrity-favorite bikini design is the ideal bathing suit to grasp that summer tan we all strive for. As the Kardashian crew seems to hit Instagram with a drool-worthy bikini photo on the daily, there is no question this summer swimwear style is both fashionable and flattering.

From high-waisted bottoms to ruched, strap-happy tops, there are endless options to choose from when it comes to finding the right bikini.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL BIKINI DAY BY HOPPING ON THE HOTTEST KARDASHIAN-APPROVED SWIMWEAR TRENDS OF THE SUMMER — SHOP NOW

What better way to celebrate National Bikini Day than to splurge on swimwear sales from our favorite brands? OK! helps you shop stylish bikinis below.

Article continues below advertisement

Athleta

With a variety of selections available for up to 60 percent off, Athleta's swimwear sale is the perfect way to celebrate National Bikini Day!

national bikini day swimwear sales style shop
Source: @athleta/Instagram

Athleta's swimwear sale retails from $29.99-$79.99 at athleta.gap.com.

Article continues below advertisement

ASOS

Don't let vacation preparation stress you out! Shop for stylish swimwear on a budget from ASOS.

national bikini day swimwear sales style shop
Source: ASOS

ASOS' Women's Swimwear & Beachwear Sale retails from $3.50-$113.25 at asos.com.

Article continues below advertisement

H&M

H&M has tons of selections of all the hottest swimwear trends of the season.

HAPPY NATIONAL SUNGLASSES DAY! SPRUCE UP YOUR SUMMER STYLE WITH TRENDY SHADES — SHOP NOW

national bikini day swimwear sales style shop
Source: H&M

H&M's Women's Swimwear Sale retails from $2.99-$27.99 at hm.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Revolve

Revolve's online store features some of the most popular celeb-loved brands. Discounted prices on desirable designs is something you won't want to miss!

national bikini day swimwear sales style shop
Source: @revolve/Instagram

Revolve's Swimsuit & Cover-Up Sale retails for $10-$475 at revolve.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret's Semi-Annual Sale provides a variety of deals on your favorite products. From luxe-lingerie to bombshell beauty, the options are endless!

national bikini day swimwear sales style shop
Source: @victoriassecret/Instagram

Victoria's Secret's Semi Annual Sale: Swimwear retails from $4.99-$49.99 at victoriassecret.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.