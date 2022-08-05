Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks
Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections.
The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"
It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two iconic celebrities! The four-year-old's father, Travis Scott, seemed to skip out on the exciting adventure, but he did reunite with his family for a divine dinner at Nobu later in the evening.
Kylie's couture made a statement, with questionable 'handsy' details. The standout style included a hot pink vintage 2007 Comme Des Garcons Lyra Jacket Glove Top, a matching glove-embellished black skirt, an Amina Muaddi Super Mini Patent Giorgia Top-Handle Bag, retailing for $518, and Gianvito Rossi's Aileen Heels, retailing for $745.
Stormi looked just as stylish in a black leather tank top, baggy ripped jeans, Nike sneakers and a black mini bag that matched Kylie's.
The tiny fashionista showed off her cute little curls in a half up hairstyle, while her mother held her hand styling a slicked back ponytail.
Obsessed with Kylie and Stormi's mommy-and-me moment? OK! helps you shop both of the iconic ensembles directly through our site below!
Forever 21's Girls Basic Boyfriend Jeans are on sale retailing for $14 (regularly $24.99) at forever21.com.