Jhené Aiko Displays Baby Bump In Stylish 'Fit As She Expects Child With Big Sean — Get The Look

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop feature
Source: Kahh Spence; @bykahhspence/Instagram
By:

Aug. 3 2022, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jhené Aiko dropped the most gorgeous Instagram photos on Monday, August 1, while showing off her adorable baby bump.

The R&B singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Big Sean, however, she does have a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, from a previous relationship with singer O'Ryan.

The American rapper confirmed the exciting news with his Instagram followers at the beginning of July, stating how he "can't wait to be a dad" on his Story.

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Kahh Spence; @bykahhspence/Instagram

Aiko's adorably baby bump has put no stunt in her beauty or style. The bombshell rocked the hottest look as she posed on the couch for some fashionable photos with photographer Kahh Spence.

The 34-year-old's iconic outfit consisted of an edgy Edikted black oversized baseball jacket, which is on sale retailing for $88, baggy dark-washed low-rise denim jeans and white heeled sandals.

The singer and songwriter accessorized her 'fit with glamorous gold chunky jewelry and an on-trend spikey bun hairstyle.

While we can't wait for the celebrity couple to welcome their newborn, we won't complain as Aiko continues to drop the most hottest fashion statements of the season.

Obsessed with Jhené Aiko's fashionable 'fit from her latest pregnancy shoot? OK! help you shop the singer's exact jacket, and recreate the rest of her look with similar styles below!

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Edikted

Edikted's PU Team Baseball Jacket is on sale retailing for $88 (regularly $176) at edikted.com.

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Free People

The Ragged Priest's Low-Rise Baggy Jeans retail for $90 at freepeople.com.

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Boho Stripe Crochet Bikini Top is on sale retailing for $6 (regularly $12) at shopcider.com.

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus Marlowe Off White High Heel Sandals retail for $39 at lulus.com.

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Amazon

GOLDCHIC JEWELRY's Chunky Chain Necklace retails for $18.79 at amazon.com.

jhene aiko baby bump instagram outfit style shop
Source: Amazon

MILLA's Gold Twisted Hoop Earrings retail for $17.99 at amazon.com.

