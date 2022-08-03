Jhené Aiko Displays Baby Bump In Stylish 'Fit As She Expects Child With Big Sean — Get The Look
Jhené Aiko dropped the most gorgeous Instagram photos on Monday, August 1, while showing off her adorable baby bump.
The R&B singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Big Sean, however, she does have a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, from a previous relationship with singer O'Ryan.
The American rapper confirmed the exciting news with his Instagram followers at the beginning of July, stating how he "can't wait to be a dad" on his Story.
Aiko's adorably baby bump has put no stunt in her beauty or style. The bombshell rocked the hottest look as she posed on the couch for some fashionable photos with photographer Kahh Spence.
The 34-year-old's iconic outfit consisted of an edgy Edikted black oversized baseball jacket, which is on sale retailing for $88, baggy dark-washed low-rise denim jeans and white heeled sandals.
The singer and songwriter accessorized her 'fit with glamorous gold chunky jewelry and an on-trend spikey bun hairstyle.
While we can't wait for the celebrity couple to welcome their newborn, we won't complain as Aiko continues to drop the most hottest fashion statements of the season.
Obsessed with Jhené Aiko's fashionable 'fit from her latest pregnancy shoot? OK! help you shop the singer's exact jacket, and recreate the rest of her look with similar styles below!
