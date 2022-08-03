Jhené Aiko Displays Baby Bump In Stylish 'Fit As She Expects Child With Big Sean — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jhené Aiko dropped the most gorgeous Instagram photos on Monday, August 1, while showing off her adorable baby bump.

The R&B singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Big Sean, however, she does have a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, from a previous relationship with singer O'Ryan.

The American rapper confirmed the exciting news with his Instagram followers at the beginning of July, stating how he "can't wait to be a dad" on his Story.

MADISON BEER TRANSITIONS INTO FALL FASHION WITH STYLISH OUTFIT AT THE L.A. STATE FAIR — GET THE LOOK