Jessie James Decker Performs In All Black Attire At Watershed Country Music Festival — Get The Look
Jessie James Decker rocked the stage at the Watershed Country Music Festival on Saturday, July 29 in all-black couture.
Decker seemed happy as could be as she performed under the setting sun in front of tons of fans.
"Watershed you made me sweat and smile and I loved every minute of it! (ps. damn, this is a beautiful state)," shared the 34-year-old on Instagram.
The "Should Have Known Better" singer was the third-to-last performance of the very first night of the three-day music festival — taking the stage just before Chase Rice and country icon Morgan Wallen.
The weekend-long event included a camping experience at the Watershed campsite, located right outside of the main stage of the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.
The country artist added the same twist of pop to her outfit that she does to her music — as this monochromatic moment had the perfect edge to it.
The fashionable 'fit highlighted Decker's stunning leather shorts, which she paired perfectly with a black muscle tank bodysuit and rhinestone-detail platform high-heeled black booties. The onyx outfit was accessorized with black sunglasses and minimalist jewelry — including a dainty tiny pendant silver necklace and matching thin bracelets. The silver accents of the ensemble drew her entire outfit together for the most admirable attire.
Obsessed with Jessie James Deckers all-black outfit? OK! helps you shop the celebrity's stylish concert couture below!
We Wore What's Muscle Tank Rib Bodysuit is on sale retailing for $29.95 (regularly $39) at weworewhat.com.
Public Desire's Supine Black PU Chunky Platform High-Heeled Boots retail for $50.99 at publicdesire.com.
SOJOS' Small Square Polarized Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $15.99 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.