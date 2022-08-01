Jessie James Decker Performs In All Black Attire At Watershed Country Music Festival — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jessie James Decker rocked the stage at the Watershed Country Music Festival on Saturday, July 29 in all-black couture.

Decker seemed happy as could be as she performed under the setting sun in front of tons of fans.

"Watershed you made me sweat and smile and I loved every minute of it! (ps. damn, this is a beautiful state)," shared the 34-year-old on Instagram.

The "Should Have Known Better" singer was the third-to-last performance of the very first night of the three-day music festival — taking the stage just before Chase Rice and country icon Morgan Wallen.

The weekend-long event included a camping experience at the Watershed campsite, located right outside of the main stage of the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.

