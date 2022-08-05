Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Daughter Stormi Head To Nobu In London Wearing All-Black Outfits — Get The Look
It's a family affair!
Kylie Jenner took both her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster by the hand as they headed out to dinner at Nobu in London.
The stylish stars stepped out in all-black attire for their rare public outing. The only missing part to what appeared to be a special night is the celebrity couple's 6-month old son — whose name they still have been reserving from the public.
The dynamic duo has been ramping up their outings recently, and people have quickly started to wonder if marriage is near for the two. While fans of the fabulous family are happy to see more of their favorite stars, part of the public still thinks it is too soon for Travis to be moving on from the Astroworld fatal concert tragedy, which happened less than one year ago.
Despite controversy over both of the A-list celebs, it is always nice to see a star-studded family spending some quality time together.
Plus, nothing can beat the trio's iconic outfits. Stormi has more style at age four than we may have in our dreams! She must get it from her momma.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder owned the night as she caused heads to turn in a monochromatic luxe-look. Kylie styled a strapless tight black velvet mini dress with a pair of Saint Laurent LA 16 Leather and Mink Mules, retailing for $1,118, and accessorized with a Vivienne Westwood Mini Archive Yasmine Velvet Shoulder Bag, retailing for $470.
Travis stood by her side in a high-end fashion 'fit. The menswear moment included a Yohji Yamamoto The Men "Go Yohji Go" Pin-up Leather Jacket, retailing for $10,000, a vintage 2000 Pearl Jam Binaural Tour T-Shirt, retailing for $160, Yohji Yamamoto x Dainese Denim Moto Pants, retailing for $950, and 1984 Vintage Nike Mac Attack McEnroe Tennis Shoes, retailing for $5,800.
The couple's little diva looked just as fabulous in a matching all-black trendy leather look. We love the coordinated couture!
Obsessed with Kylie Jenner's desirable details from the iconic family fashion outing? OK! helps you shop the celebrities style below!
Boohoo's Feather Detail Barely There Heels are on sale retailing for $24 (regularly $65) at boohoo.com.