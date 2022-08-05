Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Daughter Stormi Head To Nobu In London Wearing All-Black Outfits — Get The Look

It's a family affair!

Kylie Jenner took both her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster by the hand as they headed out to dinner at Nobu in London.

The stylish stars stepped out in all-black attire for their rare public outing. The only missing part to what appeared to be a special night is the celebrity couple's 6-month old son — whose name they still have been reserving from the public.

The dynamic duo has been ramping up their outings recently, and people have quickly started to wonder if marriage is near for the two. While fans of the fabulous family are happy to see more of their favorite stars, part of the public still thinks it is too soon for Travis to be moving on from the Astroworld fatal concert tragedy, which happened less than one year ago.

