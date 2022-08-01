The Ring Of Wedding Bells? Kylie Jenner 'Absolutely Sees Herself Marrying' Travis Scott

IS KYLIE JENNER ENGAGED TO TRAVIS SCOTT? WHY FANS ARE FREAKING OUT OVER HER LATEST PHOTOS

Although the source states that “there hasn't been a grand proposal yet,” Jenner and Scott have allegedly “discussed marriage and are on the same page,” a seemingly promising omen considering that "Kylie absolutely sees herself marrying Travis.”

“They've redefined their relationship and spend more time together than ever," the insider explained, noting that “Kylie and Travis already call each other hubby and wifey” and allegedly want to keep their relationship exclusive as they “don't want to be with anyone else."