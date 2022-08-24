Lori Harvey Stuns In Green Hooded Gown Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Gray goddess!

Lori Harvey took the red carpet by storm earlier this week, attending the premiere of Netflix’s new movie, Me Time in a futuristic getup on Tuesday, August 23, rocking a gray hooded dress with lace-up details and an asymmetrical white skirt.

The star completed the stunning ensemble — which stems from Greg Lauren’s spring 2015 collection, per Women’s Wear Daily — with two matching gold cuff bracelets, one on each arm, chic, chunky gold earrings and a classic pair of strappy black sandals.