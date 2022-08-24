OK Magazine
Lori Harvey Stuns In Green Hooded Gown Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 24 2022, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Gray goddess!

Lori Harvey took the red carpet by storm earlier this week, attending the premiere of Netflix’s new movie, Me Time in a futuristic getup on Tuesday, August 23, rocking a gray hooded dress with lace-up details and an asymmetrical white skirt.

The star completed the stunning ensemble — which stems from Greg Lauren’s spring 2015 collection, per Women’s Wear Daily — with two matching gold cuff bracelets, one on each arm, chic, chunky gold earrings and a classic pair of strappy black sandals.

Harvey’s recent red carpet appearance comes weeks after the entrepreneur got candid about dating following her split from actor Michael B. Jordan, who she called it quits with earlier this summer after a little over one year of dating.

SINGLE LORI HARVEY RUNS ERRANDS IN STYLE FOLLOWING BREAKUP WITH MICHAEL B. JORDAN — GET THE LOOK

"If you are too close to your exes, that's a red flag," the 25-year-old explained during an appearance on Teyana Taylor’s YouTube series, Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, earlier this month, adding that being “cordial” with former flames was “OK” in her book.

"I don't want y'all to have beef either, because that gets messy,” she quipped.

The star also spoke candidly about her green flags, telling Taylor that she values “transparency” and clear communication in her romantic relationships, a skill she says she’s been honing lately.

"I was actually a horrible communicator," Harvey revealed. "I just didn't realize that it was that bad, but I learned. It's something that I've been actively working on."

This clarity, she said had led her to a “sexier” mindset.

"I'm more mature," the model added. "I'm in a different headspace, too."

