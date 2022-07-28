Lori Harvey Lives It Up At 'Big Bro' Usher's Concert Wearing The Hottest All-Black Attire — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey stepped out in style on Wednesday, July 27, as she attended the Usher concert at The Vegas Residency in the hottest all-black outfit.

The stunning celebrity recently signed with IMG Models and WME, which she shared with her Instagram followers as her "dream agency."

The bombshell was dripped out in designer and seemed to be having the time of her life based on videos from the night. It was definitely the perfect celebration of the model's recent career success.

While we all thought Harvey would be taking time off of social media following her breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan, the SKN by LH founder seems unfazed — as this is her second time living it up in Sin City since the split.