Lori Harvey Lives It Up At 'Big Bro' Usher's Concert Wearing The Hottest All-Black Attire — Get The Look

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop feature
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram
By:

Jul. 28 2022, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Lori Harvey stepped out in style on Wednesday, July 27, as she attended the Usher concert at The Vegas Residency in the hottest all-black outfit.

The stunning celebrity recently signed with IMG Models and WME, which she shared with her Instagram followers as her "dream agency."

The bombshell was dripped out in designer and seemed to be having the time of her life based on videos from the night. It was definitely the perfect celebration of the model's recent career success.

SEXY & SINGLE LORI HARVEY STEPS OUT WITH BELLA HADID TO KIN EUPHORICS X TAO LAUNCH — SHOP NOW

While we all thought Harvey would be taking time off of social media following her breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan, the SKN by LH founder seems unfazed — as this is her second time living it up in Sin City since the split.

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Harvey headed back stage after the concert, snapping the most iconic picture with her good friend Usher. She later shared the moment on social media, stating "great show big bro! thanks for having us," in text over the image.

SINGLE LORI HARVEY RUNS ERRANDS IN STYLE FOLLOWING BREAKUP WITH MICHAEL B. JORDAN — GET THE LOOK

Source: @loriharvey/TikTok

The 25-year-old gave fans just what they wanted — as she posted to TikTok with her full head-to-toe concert outfit details.

Harvey went with her go-to monochromatic black style —rocking a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford plunging halter top, Saint Laurent leather pants and Balenciaga boots. The designer look was completed with more high-end fashion, as the socialite accessorized her 'fit with a Louis Vuitton purse and vintage Dior sunglasses.

Want to rock Lori Harvey's top-to-bottom designer ensemble without spending all of your savings? OK! helps you recreate the models monochromatic moment for less with similar styles you can shop directly through our site below!

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop
Source: Princess Polly

Princess Polly's Jordy Top retails for $38 at princesspolly.com.

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop
Source: Boohoo

Boohoo's Wide Leg Faux Leather Pants are on sale retailing for $22 (regularly $55) at boohoo.com.

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Faux Leather Block Heel Booties are on sale retailing for $25.50 (regularly $40) at shein.com.

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Mini Crocodile Embossed Square Bag retails for $18 at shein.com.

lori harvey usher concert black outfit style shop
Source: Amazon

SOJOS' Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $12.99 (regularly $16.99) at amazon.com.

