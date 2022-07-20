OK! Shares What Beauty Expert Reveals As Top Trends Of Fall 2022 — Shop Now From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Just as we feel as though we have conquered summer fashion and beauty trends, upcoming fall seasonal styles have already started to make their debut.
Between knowing what will be the hairstyle of autumn, to predicting which makeup looks celebrities will wearing to the red carpet, staying on top of your style game is not easy!
Luckily, OK! has discovered the inside scoop on upcoming fall beauty and hair trends from beauty expert Hannah Metz.The nationally recognized beauty guru knows it all when it comes to what you should expect to see next season.
The Hannah Elisabeth Beauty owner weighed in on her expert opinion — providing us with the four top beauty trends she thinks will be making a statement in the upcoming months.
We should expect to see:
- High, Loose & Romantic Buns
- The Smokey "Siren" Eye
- Pops of Metallic & Embellishments
- Sleek Bobs/Mid Length Cuts
Want to prepare for fall by staying on top of upcoming beauty and hair trends? OK! helps you shop the products you will need to make a statement next season below from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Elegant Bun Hairstyles
Between casual street style to black tie attire, this upcoming trend will ensure you standout no matter the occasion. For a more fashion-forward formal hairstyle, Metz predicts loosely curled romantic updos on brides and other clients. For every day life, this updo can easily transition into soft luscious waves or still thrown up in a "messy" bun.
HAILEY BIEBER'S FAVORITE LIP PRODUCTS FROM CHARLOTTE TILBURY ARE AVAILABLE AT THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE — SHOP NOW
T3's SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron is on sale retailing for $113.90 (regularly $169.99) at nordstrom.com.
Smokey Eyes
Make your makeup pop this fall with dramatic and sexy smokey eyes. You will be sure to see a lot of fall-favorite color shades incorporated in this gorgeous eye shadow style.
THE BEST-SMELLING FRAGRANCES OF THE SUMMER ARE AVAILABLE DURING THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE — SHOP NOW
MAC Cosmetics' Boldly Bare Eye Attire Eye Set is on sale retailing for $45 (regularly $83) at nordstrom.com.
MAC Cosmetics' Boldly Bare Mini Brush Kit is on sale retailing for $43.50 (regularly $123) at nordstrom.com.
Beautiful Bobs & Mid-Length Cuts
Step out of your comfort zone in the upcoming months as short hairstyles are so in next season! Kourtney Kardashian is ahead of the fall trend, as she has been rocking with a middle part, shoulder length haircut — and looking hotter than ever while doing so!
T3's Lucea 1-inch Styling Iron is on sale retailing for $113.90 (regularly $169.99) at nordstrom.com.
Pops of Metallic & Embellishments
Euphoria continues to take over our every day lives, as metallics and glitter will remain just as popular next season. Metz likes to call this trend "jewelry for the eyes."