OK! Shares What Beauty Expert Reveals As Top Trends Of Fall 2022 — Shop Now From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Just as we feel as though we have conquered summer fashion and beauty trends, upcoming fall seasonal styles have already started to make their debut.

Between knowing what will be the hairstyle of autumn, to predicting which makeup looks celebrities will wearing to the red carpet, staying on top of your style game is not easy!

Luckily, OK! has discovered the inside scoop on upcoming fall beauty and hair trends from beauty expert Hannah Metz.The nationally recognized beauty guru knows it all when it comes to what you should expect to see next season.

The Hannah Elisabeth Beauty owner weighed in on her expert opinion — providing us with the four top beauty trends she thinks will be making a statement in the upcoming months.

We should expect to see:

High, Loose & Romantic Buns

The Smokey "Siren" Eye

Pops of Metallic & Embellishments

Sleek Bobs/Mid Length Cuts

Want to prepare for fall by staying on top of upcoming beauty and hair trends? OK! helps you shop the products you will need to make a statement next season below from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!