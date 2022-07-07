Delilah Belle Hamlin Wore This $12 Butterfly Dress From SHEIN & It's Selling Fast! — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Delilah Belle Hamlin strutted through Sunset Boulevard in utmost style while picking up some fabulous yellow flowers from Bristol Farms.

The 24-year-old looked gorgeous in a complete summer silhouette. Leave it up to the blonde bombshell to pull off a sneaker and maxi dress duo.

Although struggling in the spotlight with drug addiction late last year, the daughter of Days of Our Lives star Lisa Rinna seems to have her head back on her shoulders.

Hamlin stays showing off her latest fashion creations, thirst traps and stunning selfies to her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Achieving celebrity-level style is something we all would love to do, but at what cost? Luckily, only $12 when it comes to the singer's latest style selection.

