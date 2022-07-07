Delilah Belle Hamlin Wore This $12 Butterfly Dress From SHEIN & It's Selling Fast! — Get The Look
Delilah Belle Hamlin strutted through Sunset Boulevard in utmost style while picking up some fabulous yellow flowers from Bristol Farms.
The 24-year-old looked gorgeous in a complete summer silhouette. Leave it up to the blonde bombshell to pull off a sneaker and maxi dress duo.
Although struggling in the spotlight with drug addiction late last year, the daughter of Days of Our Lives star Lisa Rinna seems to have her head back on her shoulders.
Hamlin stays showing off her latest fashion creations, thirst traps and stunning selfies to her 1.7 million Instagram followers.
Achieving celebrity-level style is something we all would love to do, but at what cost? Luckily, only $12 when it comes to the singer's latest style selection.
Hamlin took the streets of Los Angeles in a beautiful butterfly print maxi dress from SHEIN's collection with Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta — who is currently breaking the internet with the announcement of an upcoming collaboration with Missy Elliot.
She added her own twist of style to the look with a black mini bag, white crew socks and casual black sneakers. The beauty queen topped off her summer style with adorable pigtails, showcasing her luscious locks.
Obsessed with Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent style sighting? OK! helps you shop her exact dress and recreate the entire look from SHEIN below.
SHEIN X ANITTA's Allover Butterfly Print Split Back Mesh Dress is on sale retailing for $7 (regularly $12) at us.shein.com.