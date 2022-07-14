OK Magazine
Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, But There Are Tons Of Products Still On Sale — Shop Now

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop feature
By:

Jul. 14 2022, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 concluded yesterday, July 13, but not before offering some of the most spectacular sales of the year.

Incase you missed the deals altogether, or are still thinking about that product you didn't pull the trigger on in your shopping cart, you are in luck, because there are tons of discounted price offerings still available!

Between top-rated beauty products, home appliances, fashion finds and more, there are an incredible amount of must-have items that you can purchase on sale now!

THESE SUPPLEMENTS WILL BETTER YOUR MORNING ROUTINE — SHOP NOW

Missed out on Amazon Prime Day deals? OK! helps you shop must-have products that are still on sale now from Amazon!

Beauty Sales

Score big on skincare with tons of sales on some of the best products for smooth and shining skin.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE's Ice Face Roller Skin Care Massager Cryotherapy — Reduce Puffiness is on sale retailing for $9.99 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
AKARY's Rose Hydra-Gel Eye Mask Patches are on sale retailing for $11.99 (regularly $13.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
IT Cosmetics' Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush is on sale retailing for $26.99 (regularly $49) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Maybelline's Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush is on sale retailing for $5.98 (regularly $7.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
FURIDEN Pro's Hair Straightener and Curler 2 in 1 is on sale retailing for $47.97 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com.

Home Decor & Furniture Sales

Home improvement just became easier, as Amazon has some amazing furniture and decor available at discounted prices!

WE TRIED PLUS WHITE'S TEETH WHITENING KIT — SEE THE AMAZING RESULTS FOR YOURSELF

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Flash Furniture's Rustic Home Office Folding Computer Desk is on sale retailing for $79.99 (regularly $235) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
LAZZO's 39" Console Table is on sale retailing for $99.99 (regularly $129.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Modway's Upholstered Fabric Swivel Office Chair is on sale retailing for $142.27 (regularly $496) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
HoMedics' Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $34.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Simple Designs' Home Storage Shelf Floor Lamp is on sale retailing for $39.94 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com.

Kitchen, Home & Personal Appliance Sales

Trending appliances can finally be yours — at a fraction of their normal price!

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is on sale retailing for $169.97 (regularly $189.97) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
De'Longhi's Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine is on sale retailing for $99.95 (regularly $129.95) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Kitchenaid's Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater is on sale retailing for $259.99 (regularly $379.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
Fullstar's All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper is on sale retailing for $39.98 (regularly $44.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sales still happening now shop
iRobot's Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity is on sale retailing for $179.99 (regularly $299.99) at amazon.com.

