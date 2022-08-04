OK Magazine
Best Summer Sales You Won't Want To Miss, Get Trending Styles Before They're Gone — Shop Now

Aug. 4 2022, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

You can't have a 'hot girl summer' without some hot girl sales!

It is just about that time of year where brands transition their seasonal selections from summer silhouettes to fall fashion finds.

This is the perfect time to shop for the island vacation you have planned this winter, or to finally purchase all of the items that have been waiting patiently on your wishlist over the last few months.

Even better, there are tons of summer staples that easily transition into fall flair — which means you can save big on top trending styles that can stay in your closet all year long.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the best summer sales happening now, as OK! helps you shop the hottest seasonal styles before it's too late!

Nasty Gal

Online fashion retailer Nasty Gal is having a show-stopping sale — with some of the most sought-after styles available for up to 80 percent off!

Source: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's Summer Sale selections can be purchased at nastygal.com.

Revolve

Designer retailer Revolve currently has some of summer's most wanted staples from top-rated designers on sale for up to 65 percent off.

Source: Revolve

Revolve's sale items can be purchased at revolve.com.

Cider

Cider's summer clearance event is retailing the cutest and most chic couture of the summer — and maybe even the year!

Source: Cider

Cider's Summer Clearance sale options can be purchased at shopcider.com.

Boohoo

Boohoo has declared their seasonal sale a site wide event — with every desirable design up to 60 percent off!

Source: Boohoo

Boohoo's site wide style deals can be purchased at boohoo.com.

Beginning Boutique

We love sale season! Save up to 60 percent off on the most show-stopping silhouettes of summer.

Source: Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique's seasonal sale items can be purchased at beginningboutique.com.

