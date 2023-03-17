Must-Have Items That Capture The Beauty Of Spring — Shop Now
Spring is finally here, but with the change in temperature, it can be difficult to know what products will help to brighten the season. As we all transition our wardrobes and routines from winter and into the prime tide, there are a few essentials the OK! team can't go without.
It's time to throw your beloved puffer jacket into storage and bring out the pastel-colored dresses and stock up on some of our most beloved items. If you're wondering what you need to grab, OK! has you covered!
Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s must-haves!
MELT by Melissa's Cleansing Duo Set is on sale retailing for $99 (originally $114) at meltbymelissa.com.
MELT by Melissa weaves together science, holistic healing, spirituality and sensuality into a beautifully crafted skincare experience. Founder Melissa Pruett has packaged her Scottsdale-based self-care studio into a bottle with her Oat Mylk and Lemongrass Cleansers. The dynamic duo is an elevated approach to the popular double-cleansing trend. The two products have a creamy consistency and contain clean ingredients that are intended to create a daily ritual while caring for the body's largest organ.
Doesn't everyone want dewy skin?
The Shark's FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System retails for $299 at amazon.com.
With better weather comes great hair days, but achieving a salon-worthy blowout doesn't have to feel intimidating or impossible. The Shark FlexStyle Air Styling System is the perfect multi-use heat tool, and it's a universal styler that can be used on all hair types — unlike some of its competitors.
All Moringa's Turmeric Curcumin & Moringa Oleifera In Vegan Capsules retail for $23.90 at allmoringatree.com.
Maya and Tzvi Ginzburg's wellness brand was 20 years in the making. The husband and wife duo used Tzvi's agricultural background and their shared Israeli roots to create a collection that is packed with antioxidants and powerful micronutrients. Their capsules use the moringa tree and other aspects of ayurvedic medicine to help customers glow from the inside out.
K18's leave-in repair mask retails for $29 at sephora.com.
K18 is tinsel town's secret weapon. A-list stylist Kimberly Gueldner works with the likes of Gwen Stefani, Faith Hill, Katy Perry and Amy Schumer. The professional swears by the patented treatment for her Hollywood clientele.
"The most appealing element to this product is the fact that it can be used after you have washed your hair and you apply it before you style without rinsing it out," the Voel Hair founder exclusively tells OK!. "With a hair mask, you usually have to put it in, wait and then rinse. With k18 it cuts out those additional steps and a lot of people don't have that time so this is a great way for people to be able to repair the hair without having to take time to do so."
Skims' Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress retails for $78 at skims.com.
Kim Kardashian helped to redefine shapewear with her award-winning brand SKIMS. But aside from their waist-cinching panties, their pink slip dress is a wardrobe staple. The item has gone viral on TikTok more times than we can count, and the pastel shade captures the beauty of the vernal equinox.