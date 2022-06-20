Chris Lane Says He & Wife Lauren Lane 'Were In Shock' When They Found Out She Was Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'I Am Excited'

Now that the dad-of-one is in a routine, he enjoys getting to hang out with his tot every morning. "Every day I go in and get him because when I turn the light on, he just lets out the biggest smile and it’s the best thing in the world," he gushes.

As for whether Chris wants Dutton to take after his father, he already can tell that his son is passionate about music.

"We are always playing music in the house, and he absolutely loves it," he shares. "I have several guitars in his little playroom up there that I keep, where I can just take him up there in the morning. I always play the guitar, and he’ll just sit and rock back and forth, so I definitely think he’s going to have the itch for music."

"I want him to do whatever makes him happy," he continues. "Obviously, I would love for him to follow in my footsteps. I think that would be pretty incredible."