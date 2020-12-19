The Real‘s Adrienne Bailon — who has partnered with natural beauty brand Each & Every — is spilling her secrets.

The 37-year-old talks to OK! about her health and wellness regime, from eating right to breaking a sweat and even what items she uses (that you can find right in the comfort of your own kitchen!) to treat skin and hair.

Why did you choose to team up with Each & Every?

AB: I was a huge fan and reached out to them! I fell in love with Each & Every because the deodorants didn’t contain aluminum or baking soda and didn’t irritate my super-sensitive skin. It feels good knowing that I’m helping other women go a more natural route — something that will hopefully change their entire lifestyle in the long term!

What are your favorite products from the brand?

I use the Lavender & Lemon and Rose & Vanilla Worry-Free Deodorants every single day. I’m also obsessed with the Sandalwood & Black Pepper Natural Fine Fragrance, which is packaged as a rollerball. It’s soothing and helps me go to sleep.

As a fan of natural beauty, are there any “kitchen” items you use as skin, hair or body care?

Avocado, olive oil, eggs and mayo mixed together creates an amazing hair mask. Raw honey alone as a facemask is great, too. I feel like we’ve all become DIY queens since quarantine.

What’s your current favorite way to break a sweat?

I’m obsessed with the 8fit app for their HIIT workouts. I’ll do two a day if I have time. My whole family also loves to do the 10 Minute Morning Yoga Full Body Stretch from Yoga With Kassandra on YouTube.

Do you have a morning routine that sets the tone for a productive and positive day?

I have something that I call my “first 15,” which is how I spend my first 15 minutes in the morning. I take five minutes to write in my gratitude journal, five minutes to pray and then I’ll pull out my phone and take five minutes to listen to a motivational song. Sometimes it’s Paul Simon’s “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes,” while other mornings, it’s a worship song.

What are some guilty pleasures you’ve picked up during quarantine?

Curb Your Enthusiasm! I watched every episode and laughed so hard. I also started ordering Vogue coloring books from Amazon. Amazon in general has become an addiction. I think people are concerned if boxes aren’t arriving at the door!