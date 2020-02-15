View this post on Instagram

VLADECK HOUSING 🖤 Apt 6E My Childhood - There’s nothing like coming home to the Lower East Side where I grew up & I was overwhelmed with Gratitude. I grew up with a Praying Grandmother & I absolutely know with all of my heart that every blessing I’ve ever received - is because of her & my mother’s prayers. I now pray that my Tita is proud of me. I will never forget where I came from or her sacrifices for us. 🙏🏽✨ Thinking of her this Noche Buena.