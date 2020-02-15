trending in NEWS

Adrienne Bailon admitted to “reckless” cheating on an ex-boyfriend on the Friday, February 14 episode of The Real. The ladies were discussing Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey‘s fiancé Mike Hill‘s past with infidelity when Adrienne made her confession.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation