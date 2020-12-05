Sacré bleu! According to a source, Céline Dion’s friends are worried the naturally-thin songstress is taking her diet and fitness routine too far.

In anticipation of her Courage World Tour next spring (set to resume in March after this year’s postponement), lean Dion, 52, “is pushing herself into the danger zone,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Her diet is terrible — she eats little more than a few pieces of fruit and a couple crackers to get her through her day — and she’s working out with trainers seven days a week, doing endless hours of ballet.”

Pals are concerned, adds the source, that Dion’s using grueling workouts as a “diversion” from the January anniversary of the 2016 death of her husband, René Angélil. Says the source, “Of course, she wants to take her mind off of it, but this is not a healthy option.”

Dion is going through a series of losses in her life. In January, her mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion — who was known affectionately to many as “Maman Dion” — passed away at the age of 92 from health issues.

“Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon,” Dion recalled at her concert. “So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside.”

“We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before departing,” she added. The news of Dion’s mother’s death came only days after the singer mourned the fourth anniversary of her husband’s death.

However, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress is looking forward to moving on. In 2019, Dion got candid about finding a romantic connection down the line. “Am I going to love again? I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I’m in love with my work,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We’ll stay tuned and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it.”

“You evolve and maybe sometimes you meet a friend and it turns out into something bigger than that. Who knows and maybe not? But I will let you know. I promise,” the Grammy winner said.