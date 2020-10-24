Home is where the heart is. That’s what Demi Lovato‘s family is telling the “OK Not To Be OK” singer following her split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

According to an OK! source, the 28-year-old’s family and friends are begging her to return home to Texas and ditch Tinseltown for good.

Even before the singer’s messy breakup last month from the Young and The Restless actor, 29, “everyone was worried that she’d been sucked into and destroyed by the trappings of Hollywood and fame,” spills the insider.

Lovato’s mother, Dianna de la Garza, is said to be so concerned for her daughter — who’s struggled with addiction in the past — that “she’s been calling every day to check in on her, especially since Max is still trying to worm his way back into her world,” adds the insider.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“In the end, Demi is a strong, resilient person,” insists the source. “But right now, she’s devastated and in dire need of some TLC.”

Mom hasn’t been the only one who has called the songstress in the wake of her split. As OK! previously reported, Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama even “checked in to see if she’s OK,” according to our insider.

Lovato cut off communication with her ex-fiancé after calling it quits last month, but “Max has been leaving messages and texting, asking her to take him back,” an OK! source previously spilled. “Still, there’s nothing he can do or say to change her mind. Max is begging to work things out, but Lovato just wants to put this bad romance behind her.”

THERE & BACK: CELEBRITIES WHO SURVIVED A DRUG OVERDOSE

Lovato fell fast, but started having doubts about Ehrich shortly after their July engagement. “She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” an insider explained. Additionally, the fragile singer — who’s also been open about her mental health struggles — was “humiliated” last month when a Twitter user posted alleged screenshots of Ehrich’s, in which he obsessed over other female celebs, including her former BFF Selena Gomez, on social media.

“She’d also catch him checking out other girls,” the insider added at the time. “All her insecurities came flooding back.” Lovato, who dropped a somber new song, “Still Have Me,” about the split on Sept. 30, “has been surrounding herself with trusted friends.”

Maybe a trip back to Texas isn’t a bad idea. After all, there’s no place like home!