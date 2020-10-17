Demi Lovato is eager to close the book on her messy breakup from Max Ehrich, but she hasn’t completely washed her hands of him just yet.

The singer, 28, cut off communication with her ex-fiancé after calling it quits last month, but “Max has been leaving messages and texting, asking her to take him back,” an insider tells OK!.

“Still, there’s nothing he can do or say to change her mind. Max is begging to work things out, but Lovato just wants to put this bad romance behind her.”

Lovato started having doubts about The Young and The Restless star, 29, shortly after their July engagement.

“She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” the insider explains. Additionally, the fragile singer — who’s been open about her mental health struggles — was “humiliated” last month, says the insider, when a Twitter user posted alleged screenshots of Ehrich’s, in which he obsessed over other female celebs, including her former BFF Selena Gomez.

“She’d also catch him checking out other girls,” the insider adds. “All her insecurities came flooding back.” Lovato, who dropped a somber new song, “Still Have Me,” about the split on Sept. 30, “has been surrounding herself with trusted friends, including [ex-boyfriend] Wilmer Valderrama, who checked in to see if she’s OK,” shares the insider.

“She’s focusing on herself and healing. Lovato is embarrassed by the way things have gone down, but she’ll get through this.”

Lovato has been nothing short of a “Warrior” following her messy split from Ehrich — especially since he released his own song about their ill-fated romance. The track — which dropped on Friday, October 16 — talked about how Ehrich was “afraid to give up my heart” and “afraid to lose against love.”

“I hope ‘Afraid’ will help people allow themselves to be vulnerable,” Ehrich said while speaking with Billboard magazine. “I recorded this song while I was falling in love. It speaks of all the emotions that I was going through at that time. The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song.”

A source told the outlet the 29-year-old recorded the track in a “makeshift studio” in the home he shared with the songstress while they quarantined together during the lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic. The news of his new tune comes after the 28-year-old released her hit “Still Have Me,” where she said she was a “mess” and “broken” after they called it quits last month.

Ever since the Grammy nominee called off her two-month engagement in September, she is having “all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone” since he is “in denial” that their whirlwind romance is over. A source told E! News that Ehrich “has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him.” Lovato has had enough and is “in contact with lawyers now on what to do,” the insider added.