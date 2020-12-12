He’s been in the music industry for nearly five decades, poured his heart into countless hit songs and even penned a memoir. But an insider exclusively tells OK! that Elton John, 73, still has more to share.

“Elton’s looking to do a tell-all interview that will cover everything he’s been through — the good, bad and the very ugly,” says the insider, explaining that the decision came in April after the pandemic forced the singer to postpone his farewell tour. “Elton’s done this before to a lesser degree, but this time he won’t hold anything back. He sees this as a fitting way to mark the end of an era.”

The first thing Elton plans to address? His famous feuds with stars like Madonna, Simon Cowell, Lily Allen and Rod Stewart. “Elton’s sick of people hyping up his feuds, and he says many of them have been greatly exaggerated,” spills the insider.

“However, it’s true there’s no love lost between him and Madonna — he finds her insincere and irritating! He’ll discuss this in his interview — and a lot more.”

John will also talk about how he dealt with the back-to-back deaths of his close friends Gianni Versace and Princess Diana, who both were killed in the summer of 1997. “It’s fair to say they left a profound impact on his life in incredibly unique ways,” says the insider.

“He and Diana were inseparable, best friends really, and she opened up to Elton about everything from her private struggles to the things she hoped to accomplish. He’ll share some of the inspiring anecdotes and personal memories from their time together, and the same for Gianni too, whom he adored like a brother,” the source said.

“Elton’s spent lockdown going through boxes of belongings. He’s found letters, scrapbooks and other personal items and discovering stuff he never realized was there,” an insider says of the singer.

But most importantly, John — who plans to quit traveling after the tour to focus on his life with hubby David Furnish, 58, and their two kids Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7 — wants his fans to know the real him. “Elton has been through it all,” notes the insider. “But he’s come out on top each and every time, like a true survivor.”