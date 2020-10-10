It was about time! On September 17 — following weeks of speculation — Halle Berry took to Instagram to confirm her romance with musician Van Hunt, 50.

“Now ya know,” she captioned the snap, which showed her wearing a t-shirt with her beau’s name on it. “Halle decided to finally share the news because she’s really happy with Van,” a source tells OK!. “They’ve only been dating a few months, but their chemistry is through the roof and Halle has never felt more in love before. She’s saying sometimes you just know when he’s the one!”

Friends couldn’t be more thrilled for the couple. In fact, her new man already received the seal of approval from Berry’s pal and personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

“The person she’s currently seeing is an amazing guy,” the fitness guru previously told OK!. “I’m so happy for her. Let’s just say he’s an incredible man and I really like the guy a lot.”

The Oscar winner, 54, who has experienced her fair share of heartache over the years. Following messy divorces from former MLB player David Justice and singer Eric Benét — as well as a tug-of-war custody battle with her longtime love Gabriel Aubry over their daughter, Nahla, 12 — Berry thought she’d found her happily ever after in 2010 when she fell for Olivier Martinez. But in 2015, just two years after their wedding day, the pair separated.

“It’s hard to believe, but Halle’s divorce case is reportedly still ongoing,” reveals the source, noting that the actress, who shares son Maceo, 6, with the French actor, recently filed a petition in court to represent herself in the final step of the case. “She wants this to be done and over with ASAP.”

For a very good reason: So that she can wed Van! “When Halle is finally free to marry again, she wants to escape to an exotic locale and tie the knot with just a couple of friends as witnesses,” spills the source, adding that she hopes for it to happen in 2021.

“It’ll be her fourth marriage, but she has no doubt this one will last. Van has taught her to love again — and to love herself. He’s very special.”