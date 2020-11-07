Not wasting any time! An OK! source says that John Cena, who wed engineer Shay Shariatzadeh, 31, in a quiet ceremony in October, is already gearing up for fatherhood — after years of being on the fence.

“He’s ready to be a dad, and that’s one of the reasons they rushed the wedding,” shares the source, adding that the newlyweds “hope to have some good news before the year is out.”

Cena, 43, who was engaged to Nikki Bella until 2018, “previously flip-flopped over kids so many times,” says the source, “but he can’t imagine anything greater now. He sees how much Nikki [who welcomed a son in August] loves being a mom and how happy his dad friends are. He and Shay both want a big family.”

Shariatzadeh and Cena met in February 2019, when the wrestler turned actor was working on the film Playing With Fire. He told ET in 2019 that he will never forget making the film because it was where he was introduced to his now-wife.

“What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special,” he said.

Shariatzadeh and Cena looked extremely close on the Playing With Fire red carpet late last year, and the two also attended the Dolittle premiere before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood in March.

Cena’s change of heart about starting a family comes as quite the shock, since having kids was a major point of contention between him and ex-fiancée Bella. Shortly after their split, a source told ET, “Nikki and John truly love each other, but they will never have the same view on a perfect future. Nikki has always dreamt of having a family of her own and John does not want children and that was the main cause of their break up. They are both dedicated to their careers, but Nikki wants more than just that.”