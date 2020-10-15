John Cena is officially off the market.

The 43-year-old former WWE star has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, October 12.

According to TMZ, Cena proposed to his wife earlier this month before they obtained their marriage license on Friday, October 9 — and clearly neither one was hesitant on sealing the deal by getting married just days later.

Sharjatzadeh, who works as a tech company project manager, first met Cena while the Massachusetts native filmed his comedy flick Playing With Fire in 2019.

Soon after they started dating, Cena gushed about his romance with Shariatzadeh, telling Entertainment Tonight, “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

At the premiere of Dolittle earlier this year, the ex-wrestler referred to Shariatzadeh as “family,” which appeared to show clear signs that their relationship had turned serious, yet there was no indication that the two had any plans of getting married.

The news of Cena’s marriage comes just two years after he called it quits with ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, whom he proposed to back in April 2017.

The former couple planned to tie the knot in May 2018 but weeks before Bella was expected to walk down the aisle, they announced they had called off their engagement and ended their six-year relationship, leaving fans in shock.

Their relationship drama was played out on the E! reality series Total Bellas, where Cena confessed he didn’t want to get married, further telling his ex that he “can’t give her” what she wants.

In May, Bella spoke candidly about her split from the Trainwreck actor in her book, Incomparable. She explained that while she was initially fine with the idea of not having children with Cena, their goals didn’t align the longer they remained together.

Ultimately, Bella couldn’t see herself not starting a family later down the line, which was a huge reason the two decided to part ways.

“If you’re inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though,” she revealed. “I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly — I just wanted him more.”

“Rather than turn and face that, I pushed it under the carpet and figured I could pretend like it wasn’t there. Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could,” she said.