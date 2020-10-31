This past summer, Johnny Depp‘s courtroom showdown with Amber Heard made headlines across the globe. And though the drama is still ongoing — Depp’s gearing up for a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, 34, alleging she fabricated domestic abuse claims — an OK! insider says that the actor, 57, is hoping to get it all done with ASAP so he can pursue a fresh start.

“The past few years have been really tough on Johnny. He went from marrying the woman of his dreams to being locked in this terrible war that left him heartbroken and angry,” the insider tells OK!. “Johnny’s now at a stage where he’s just desperate to clear his name and is telling friends he wants to get his old, peaceful life back.”

According to the insider, the star has “been to hell and back” over the last few months, but thankfully two of his famous exes — Winona Ryder, 48, and Vanessa Paradis, 47 — have helped him through it.

“Winona and Vanessa have been adamant that he’s been miscast by Amber and that the Johnny they know is a gentle, loving soul,” explains the insider. “Sure, he can get hot-headed at times, but in no way can they imagine him doing the acts Amber’s accused him of. They’ve been a real rock for him to lean on throughout this mess.”

Though Depp’s been doing his best to keep a low profile, there’s buzz he recently (and quietly!) returned to the dating scene. “The word is that he’s been spending time with a gorgeous model and things have slowly been getting serious during lockdown,” spills the insider, adding that people in his circle are aware that there’s a special someone in his life.

“Once all this ugliness with Amber is finally settled, you can expect Johnny to introduce his new girlfriend to the world,” the insider continues. “And for Johnny, that day can’t come soon enough.”

As OK! previously reported, Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard has been delayed and pushed back from January 11, 2021, to May 3, 2021. The reason for the hold up is not because of his filming schedule for Fantastic Beasts 3 — which he pitched in his court appeal — but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The stars, who split in 2016 after just 15 months of marriage, “have accused each other of mental and physical abuse,” says an insider.