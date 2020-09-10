Even though Katie Holmes and her new man, Emilio Vitolo Jr., look quite smitten, the chef has “apparently been on Raya the entire time too,” a source close to Vitolo exclusively tells OK!, adding that he met his ex-fiancée on the celebrity dating app (which must approve its high-profile members!) before ditching her for Holmes.

OK! exclusively reported that the restauranteur, 33, recently broke off his engagement to designer Rachel Emmons and that Holmes, 40, was informed about the previous relationship but didn’t seem to mind. “I heard that they had been seeing each other for a while,” the insider said, adding that the actress knew Vitolo was engaged and living with Emmons. “I’m shocked to hear that they were sneaking around the whole time.”

The brunette beauty and the actor were first spotted on September 1 in New York City, which was the exact “same day” his engagement was called off. “The relationship ended last Tuesday,” the source dished.

One week later, Holmes and Vitolo couldn’t help but pack on the PDA while they dined at Peasant Restaurant in the Big Apple on September 6.

Despite being off the market, Vitolo clearly had a wondering eye, leaving flirty comments on Holmes’ Instagram post in late July. Around the same time, the art page Bad Crystal Art uploaded a photo of Vitolo with Emmons at a restaurant where they looked cozy while watching the sunset. “Date night is the best night,” the caption read.

In February, the same account tagged the former flames in a photo with their pup, Lil Franky. “Family portrait,” the caption read.

The Batman Begins starlet — who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex Tom Cruise — was previously in a relationship with actor Jamie Foxx for nearly six years. However, the two called it quits since they were “arguing nonstop over his partying,” OK! previously reported.

Prior to that, Cruise was married to Cruise, 58, from 2006-2012, but the couple called it quits after five-and-a-half years of marriage. In April, Holmes reflected on how she had to adjust to having her personal life in the news following her divorce. “That time was intense,” she told InStyle magazine. “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it.”

“So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city,” she added. “There was one incredible moment when I think I actually cried.”