Kelly Clarkson is doing her best to protect Brandon Blackstock in the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. Sources close to the singer tell OK! that a court order was submitted at her request, which states she and Blackstock cannot say anything negative about one another as the two work to finalize their split, and he works to fulfill what one friend of Clarkson calls “his greedy money grab.”

“From the beginning, all Kelly has been focused on is the kids,” said one individual who is close with both parties. “She wants them to have a relationship with Brandon, which is why she has made sure to never say nasty things about him or even comment on all the rumors that are out there. She thinks this is all a private matter and would be devastated if her kids ever heard anything that made them think less of [their dad].”

Clarkson was caught off guard, however, by Blackstock’s monetary demands, which were submitted to the court after a judge awarded her primary custody of the children (the pair share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4). Until that point, Clarkson had hoped the two would be able to come to a civilized agreement, said both sources.

“The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness. So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face,” said one person close to the singer. “It is just so sh*tty. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [half-siblings] Savannah and Seth.”

Teenagers Savannah and Seth are Blackstock’s children from his marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. The source said that Clarkson has a good relationship with Seth, but that Savannah is not a fan of the singer. “Kelly has tried so hard, and you look at this girl on Instagram and she’s got a stable full of horses, is showing off her Givenchy clothes. And look, Kelly is not trying to replace this girl’s mother, she just wants to make sure that [River and Remington] always have their big brother and sister around,” said a source.

Both sources stressed that Clarkson’s own childhood was the motivation behind both her decision to file for divorce and how she has handled everything. “Kelly grew up with her brother and sister but then also her five stepbrothers and stepsisters from when her mom got married. And she had a stepfather who was there for her far more than her own father,” said the source close to Clarkson. “So she sees her stepkids as her kids, and she wants to make sure that her kids always have a great relationship with their father.”

That friend then explained that Clarkson was also shocked that Blackstock was seeking spousal support. “They have a prenuptial agreement which specifically states he will not get spousal support, but he is asking for that — on top of the $300,000, which he is trying to justify by pointing out the custody agreement requires him to be in Los Angeles to see the kids,” said a source. “Oh, and that $2 million for his ridiculous team of like, six lawyers.”

OK! has learned that the custody arrangement allows Blackstock to have River and Remington the first, third and fifth weekend of each month. They can travel to Montana to be with him on the ranch Clarkson bought for that third weekend, but he must be in Los Angeles to see them on the first and fifth weekend.

The individual who was close to both parties said that this may all turn into two very lengthy court cases. “Brandon and Kelly are not just fighting over this divorce settlement but also those unpaid royalties from her time with [Clarkson’s management firm] Starstruck,” said that individual. “And Brandon is claiming he is also owed money from that deal.”

OK! obtained Clarkson’s response to those proceedings, in which she states that Blackstock was never a registered talent agent in the state of California and therefore has no right to any compensation. Her divorce may soon become just as contentious despite her best efforts, but Clarkson seems prepared for that as well after hiring legendary “disso queen” Laura Wasser.