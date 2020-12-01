Pop sensation Kelly Clarkson has had a rough few months, to say the least. The singer and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, called it quits earlier this year, and let’s just say things have gone from bad to worse in their messy divorce battle.

While fans and followers still don’t know the real reason why Clarkson split from the talent manager, it was revealed on November 30, in court documents granting the singer primary custody of their two children, that there are “issues of trust between them.”

Why, exactly, would the American Idol winner have doubts when it comes to her ex? Well… Blackstock has been accused multiple times of cheating on Clarkson and his former wife, Melissa Ashworth.

In 2013, according to the Daily Mail, family friend Jerry Reed claimed Blackstock was “running around on” his first wife, whom he was married to from 2001-2012 (it’s reported that he started dating Clarkson in 2012), during their marriage.

Then, shortly after Blackstock and Clarkson tied the knot in October 2013 and announced Clarkson’s pregnancy, rumors swirled that Blackstock was again stepping out on his marriage, this time with the famed singer as his wife. At the time, the website The Dirty reported that one woman hooked up with Blackstock while he was engaged to Clarkson. “[At an afterparty], Brandon approached a group of my friends and I and bought us drinks. We all went back to his hotel room and had more drinks. My friends left but I stayed behind and yes, we had sex that night,” the source claimed, according to another gossip website, CelebrityDirtyLaundry.com. “I even asked him about Kelly and his reply was, ‘She ain’t gotta know. This kind of thing happens in this business all the time.'”

Following the reports, Clarkson took to Twitter to set the record straight. “Keep hearing random rumors of me & Brandon splitting or that’s he’s cheating on me. Stop with all the lying please,” she insisted.

Keep hearing random rumors of me & Brandon splitting or that's he's cheating on me.Stop with all the lying please #aintnobodygottimeforthat — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) December 7, 2013

Still, in July 2015, The Dirty posted a new report that Blackstock is a “serial cheater.”

While his ex-wife, Melissa, also denied Blackstock’s infidelity, rumors still circulated that the talent manager was a “chronic flirt” with women at his management company, Starstruck Entertainment.

“Kelly’s suspected Brandon of cheating on her for a long, long time. Whenever she confronted him about it, he denied it. But Kelly was never completely convinced. Her feeling was that, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” reported The National Enquirer.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June of this year after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The news came after the family of four spent several months living in Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last month, the pop star seemingly shaded her ex on a recent episode of her hit daytime show, when she hinted about being grateful for removing people from her life. “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad,’” she added. “Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

As OK! previously reported, a judge issued Clarkson primary custody of their two children: River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander.

Blackstock hit back at the talk show host demanding $436,000 in spousal and child support from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

A source told PEOPLE that Blackstock has been “unreasonable” in his demands and that Clarkson has “offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135k in child support per month.”

Court documents revealed that the two are having a hard time keeping it amicable for the sake of the kids, citing, “The level of conflict between the parents has increased” and both “parties have a difficult time co-parenting.”