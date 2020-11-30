Yikes! Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from Brandon Blackstock keeps bringing the drama: Just shortly after reports that Clarkson was able to secure primary physical custody of their two children, a new report dishes out the amount of money Blackstock is demanding from his soon-to-be ex-wife in return — and it’s a hefty chunk of change.

According to PEOPLE, a source details that Blackstock is sniffing around after $436K a month, which allegedly covers both child and spousal support.

A source told the outlet that Blackstock has been “unreasonable” in his demands. “Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.”

The source added that he is also is sticking it to Clarkson’s wallet in other areas. “He’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” they reported.

Clarkson, for her part, is reportedly just relieved that she has primary custody of the kids (daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4). A Los Angeles court ruled “that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of [Clarkson] having primary custody,” the court document read, citing that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

A family friend told PEOPLE that Clarkson was happy with this — for the time being, at least. “Her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce .. .It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage. OK! exclusively reported that the American Idol alum and her ex are bracing themselves for a less-than-stellar holiday season, as this divorce continues to get uglier and uglier.

“The original plan was to try to co-parent amicably and even spend Thanksgiving and Christmas Day together,” a source told OK!. “But they’re at each other’s throats — so a truce before the festivities begin is looking unlikely.”