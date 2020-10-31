It’s only been six months since Kristin Cavallari‘s marriage to former NFL player Jay Cutler came to an end, but it seems the Uncommon James founder is moving right along!

On October 11, Cavallari was spied kissing comedian Jeff Dye in the Fulton Market restaurant district of Chicago — and friends say she hasn’t been this excited about a guy in a very long time.

“Jeff is perfect for her at this moment in her life. He’s sweet and funny and charming, and showing her a good time,” a source tells OK!. “It’s still in the early stages, but Kristin’s having a lot of fun.”

While the Laguna Beach alum, 33, and the former Girl Code star, 37, have known each other for years — Cavallari and Dye share “a lot of mutual friends,” says the source — things only recently turned romantic. “They started flirting a bit, and one thing led to another, and Jeff finally asked her out,” spills the source. “They really hit it off and have been seeing a lot of each other these past few weeks.”

For now, they’ve agreed to keep things casual, but friends say their relationship definitely has the potential to become serious. “Jeff knows Kristin’s just come out of a long-term marriage and has three kids [Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4], so he’s not pushing for more just yet, but he’s hoping,” shares the source, noting that Cavallari has been a lot happier since Jeff came into her life.

“Everyone is thrilled to see them together and thinks they’re a perfect match.”

Cavallari was first spotted with Dye when the pair was caught on video, released by TMZ, flirting and laughing with one another before leaning in for a smooch.

Fans were shocked by Cavallari’s rumored new romance since she had recently split from Cutler in April. But it seems like Cavallari is happier than ever.

After all, it seemed to be an instant attraction. “Kristin loves Jeff’s sense of humor and the fact that he doesn’t take himself so seriously,” adds the source.