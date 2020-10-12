Kristin Cavallari is single and ready to mingle. So much so, the Very Cavallari starlet was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye at Fulton Market in Chicago in a video released by TMZ on Sunday, October 11 — just six months after she split from Jay Cutler.

In the video, the pair is seen flirting and giggling with one another before they both leaned in for a smooch. At the moment, the 33-year-old blonde beauty and the 37-year-old have not confirmed that they are an item, but they hinted at their relationship over the weekend.

The duo both posted Instagram Stories from a woodsy area, while Dye confirmed he was in California, saying, “Whenever people tell me L.A. sucks, I tell them, ‘Well, you’re just doing it wrong, stupid.'”

On Monday, October 12, the Uncommon James founder confessed she was happier than ever. “Laughed for 48 hours straight. Heart full,” she captioned a snap of herself with her friend Steph Biegel.

“One of the best weekends of my life,” the blonde beauty added.

The potential new couple also follow each other on social media and have commented on each other’s posts recently.

In April, Cavallari — who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, with Cutler — announced that she and the NFL star would be parting ways. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

While some fans were shocked by the news, Cavallari admitted that her relationship with Cutler, 37, hadn’t been working for a long time. “It was not an easy decision, obviously. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

However, Cavallari and the athlete seem to be on good terms since he took to social media to congratulate his estranged wife on her new cookbook, True Comfort. “I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” he captioned a photo of the book via his Instagram Story on October 8. “Well done @kristincavallari.”