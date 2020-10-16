Kristin Cavallari was spotted kissing hunky Jeff Dye at the Fulton Market in Chicago earlier this month.

The pair was caught on video, which was released by TMZ, flirting and laughing with one another before leaning in for a smooch.

Fans were shocked by Cavallari’s rumored new romance since she had recently split from husband Jay Cutler in April.

The Very Cavallari alum took to social media to announce her separation from the former NFL star. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the mother of three wrote at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari and Cutler share three beautiful children together: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

Prior to the mom of three’s outing, Cutler and Cavallari seemed to be on good terms. So much so, the athlete congratulated Cavallari on her new cookbook, True Comfort. “I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” he gushed about the book via his Instagram Story on October 8. “Well done @kristincavallari.”

However, OK! recently reported that Cutler was “not happy” when he found out about Cavallari’s new relationship. A source told Us Weekly that the former athlete is upset that his estranged wife is “moving on” so quickly after their split.

