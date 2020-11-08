He’s finally ready to speak his mind. After years of struggling with addiction issues, health woes and heartbreak, Matthew Perry has decided to share his story in the form of a tell-all, says an OK! insider.

“He’s been secretly writing his memoir for a while now, and it promises to be one of the juiciest reads in years,” the insider tells OK!, adding that no topic is off-limits — including his hit sitcom Friends.

“Matthew’s not an idiot. He knows talking about the show and recounting his personal issues back then would do amazing business, especially with the Friends reunion on the way.”

CAN IT *BE* ANY NICER? INSIDE MATTHEW PERRY’S MALIBU HOUSE ON SALE FOR $14 MILLION

The 51-year-old actor also plans to dish on his on-set romances. “People have asked him time and time again if he dated Jen [Aniston] — and he admits there was a special connection,” spills the insider. “They went out a few times casually, but they were young and impetuous, and it didn’t last long.”

However, Perry did fall hard for Julia Roberts when she guest-starred on the NBC series back in 1996. “People warned him he was getting too serious, too fast,” notes the insider. “Julia ended up dumping Matthew and he was crushed.”

DEMI LOVATO, BEN AFFLECK & MORE — 11 CELEBRITIES WHO ARE OPEN ABOUT THEIR SOBRIETY

Love stories aside, the four-time Emmy nominee is hoping that by releasing this book, fans will finally get to see who he really is. “Matthew knows people don’t quite ‘get’ him all the time. He can be cynical, but he has seen and experienced a lot,” explains the insider. “He has an absolutely unique perspective to share, and he plans to do that here.”

AWKWARD! 10 CRINGE-WORTHY MOMENTS FROM THE VIRTUAL EMMY AWARDS

As OK! previously reported, Perry has been leaning on his real-life (and onscreen) friends as of late. The actor was “really down on himself” after he and talent agent Molly Hurwitz called it quits on their two-year romance in May, but “the support of his friends and family has helped him rebuild his self-esteem,” said a source at the time. “He knows he wouldn’t have been able to get through this year without his pals.”