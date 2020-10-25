She isn’t going to let a pandemic put a crimp in her love life! Reba McEntire recently revealed on her podcast, “Living & Learning,” that she’s been dating CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn — and an OK! source says they’re both head over heels.

“They’d crossed paths a couple times in the last two years, and she always thought he was cute, but things didn’t click until they met for dinner with a mutual friend in January,” a pal reveals to OK!. “They saw each other a few more times before the coronavirus hit, but since Reba lives in Nashville and Linn in L.A., they were initially FaceTiming and texting every day. In a way, the lockdown has actually brought them even closer together.”

All of that virtual bonding has done the couple good. On Tuesday, October 20, the country legend, 65, shared an adorable snap of her and her new man, whom she calls “Sugar Tot,” cozying up in Montana. Linn, 63, sported a shirt that said, “Livin’ The Dream,” and it seems as though he absolutely has been!

“We’re having a blast,” McEntire said of her budding romance, calling Linn a “special… sweetheart of a guy.” The Grammy winner also shared that after her mother died in March, Linn — who abandoned his career at a bank in McEntire’s native Oklahoma to pursue acting — sent care packages of food to her family there. “It gave me such a sense that he really cared,” she said, “not only for me, but my family.”

McEntire’s loved ones are thrilled to see her so content. The singer, who split from beau Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in May 2019 — four years after her painful divorce from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock — “thought she’d be single forever, but her friends never believed that,” the pal says.

“She’s fun and spunky with a huge heart and spirit, which Rex finds irresistible. He’s totally smitten.” As for McEntire, “She feels lucky to have met Rex at this stage in her life,” adds the friend. “They make such a fantastic couple.”

Linn was previously engaged to Renee DeRese, while McEntire has been married twice — first to Charlie Battles from 1976-1987, and then to Blackstock.

Consider her… off the market! Hopefully, this time for good.