Like most, Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have had a challenging 2020. But their 15-year marriage was put to the test this past summer, when the country superstars’ daughter Allie, 24, tested positive for COVID-19.

“They were worried sick and had to go into quarantine themselves,” a source tells OK!, adding that not being able to hold Allie’s hand was terrible for both of them.

Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 56, “wept and prayed and had to really lean on each other. They weren’t sure if they’d been exposed to the virus and did their best to keep their spirits up and stay strong.”

Fortunately, Allie’s case was mild — and the couple’s tests came back negative. “It’s a lesson learned,” notes the source. “Garth and Trisha will never ever take their health for granted.”

Now happy and healthy, the singers will be opening up the doors of their stunning Nashville estate for an all-new, one-hour live stream Christmas concert set to air on CBS later this month. Fans can tune into Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event December 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

“They feel so lucky and blessed that they want to share all their lives with their loyal fans,” says the source, adding that Yearwood and Brooks will take requests and perform holiday hits from their home studio. “They’ve been to hell and back but have come out stronger than before — and they want to celebrate that.”

But we’re not the only ones looking forward to the superstars’ special. As OK! previously reported, pop star Kelly Clarkson is a huge fan of Brooks, noting that the country mega-star’s music has recently helped her through difficult times. While sitting down with Brooks, Clarkson revealed that his 1989 smash country hit, “The Dance,” has been speaking to her soul as she grapples with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on,” she told Brooks. “And I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing [helping me]. That’s it.”