Kelly Clarkson Says Garth Brooks' Song Is Helping Her Cope Amid Divorce: Watch

There’s nothing like just the right song to help one get through a tough time, as Kelly Clarkson admitted on her talk show Friday, December 11. While sitting down with mega-star Garth Brooks, Clarkson revealed that his 1989 smash country hit, “The Dance,” has been speaking to her soul as she grapples with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“The Dance,” which centers around the theme of realizing the merits of a broken relationship, helped Clarkson unpack her emotions about her split.

“There’s been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids and stuff,” Clarkson told Brooks. “And there’s so much shame and guilt, and everybody sends you stuff, and I was just kind of working through it.”

As she tried to untangle her feelings, she realized she “couldn’t quite nail down” how she felt about her marriage. “Like, you don’t want to crap on it, like, you don’t want to say that it doesn’t count or matter, but you don’t know what to put in it because it didn’t work out like you wanted.”

At that moment, Brooks’ song came to the rescue: “I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on,” she reported to Brooks. “And I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.

“It’s so funny,” she added. “I guess because I am a musician … I got the point.”

Clarkson was so moved by the song’s relevance to how she was processing her divorce that she even decided to write her own song inspired by it. She assured Brooks that it wasn’t a “rip-off” but that it does contain the lyric, “Even though my heart is broken / It was worth the dance anyway.” Clarkson says the song will be included on her next album.

The 38-year-old singer and TV personality filed for divorce from her husband earlier this year after seven years of marriage, and the separation is not proving to be an easy one.

The couple shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, and while Clarkson was granted primary custody of the kids, Blackstock is still demanding over $5 million a year in both child and spousal support. Additionally, Clarkson is taking legal shots at her former management company, which includes her ex and ex-father-in-law Narvel Blackstock, alleging fraud and illegal services performed.