Unfortunately, Jeannie Mai’s stint on Dancing With the Stars has ended early after she announced she was having health issues.

“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” the 41-year-old said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, November 2. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

“I can’t thank my partner, Brandon [Armstrong], enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week, and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!” she added.

The Real co-host was diagnosed with epiglottis, “a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage ‘lid’ that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air in your lungs,” the Mayo Clinic’s description reads.

The Monday, November 1, episode of the reality series was supposed to eliminate two couples from the competition. However, with Mai dropping out, only one pair will be sent packing.

“Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention,” the show’s official Instagram account read. “Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

Mai’s dance partner, Armstrong, also addressed the situation in a video message, which was tweeted by Good Morning America.

“Guys, we are devastated by the news that we’re gonna have to cut this season short,” he said. “But Jeannie’s health does come first. Thank you to all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie.”

Just last week, the How Do I Look? star was in the bottom two but was ultimately saved. “Whoa. It was surreal to almost be eliminated,” Mai wrote on Instagram after the crazy moment. “But I am incredibly thankful for every single person who has been supporting @BrandonArmstrong and I thus far. I greatly appreciate all the judges’ critiques, and God … that was such a tough decision for them last night.”

We are thinking of Mai during this difficult time.