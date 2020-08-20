Kelly Osbourne admitted she is happy she underwent gastric sleeve surgery two years ago after her 85-pound weight loss recently made headlines.

“I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t,” the 35-year-old told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, which was released on August 20. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” the reality star explained. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Earlier this month, the former MTV star confirmed via Instagram that she lost a significant amount of weight. “I woke up one day and I was all over the newspapers and sites,” she said. “I had literally hundreds of text messages. I got asked out seven times in one day. I said no thanks to every single one of them.”

“What I’ve realized is, people only pick up on your journey when you’ve arrived at your destination. This has been two years of me working on this,” she stated. “Figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight. I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here.”

Osbourne continued to note that “if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight.”

“All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” she said about the specific surgery. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me.”

The ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ songstress — who has been candid about her sobriety — said she doesn’t “crave alcohol at all anymore.” Osbourne described the surgery as a “push in the right direction,” but “it doesn’t solve all your problems.”

Ultimately, Osbourne seems to be in a great place these days but admitted she had to overcome some struggles in her life. “I had to fix my head before I could fix my body,” she shared. “You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset. I stopped drinking, which is the best thing I’ve ever done. I really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me.”

“I’m not perfect. I still make a lot of mistakes. I have bumps in the road, I fall down, I get back up,” she concluded.