Health problems can have several negative impacts on a person’s life, and in Scott Disick’s case, it’s leaving him with “no energy to run around with his children.”

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke how he was exhausted, keeping him from leaving his bed in the morning.

In the latest episode of the E! reality series, Disick gave an update on his health: “Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. I wake up and I’m just shot.”

“I don’t have the drive to get up and run around with my girlfriend and my kids,” continued Disick, who was dating Sofia Richie at the time and shares three kids with former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“I just don’t have the energy. I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me,” he said.

Disick’s initial scare around his health was that he might have contracted COVID-19, but it wasn’t that! After undergoing several tests, he finally got to the bottom of his ailment.

“I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I’m not going to lie,” said Disick, who has been known for his battle with alcoholism and has even been to the rehab twice. “I’m definitely scared, but if there’s anything wrong with me, whatever is the best way to get my body functioning better is what I’m going to do.”

Disick, who was recently called out for promoting a “racist” face-morphing app, blamed much of his health problems on stress.

“Missing my parents, it’s really hard. My life hasn’t always been easy — I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings. I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run,” the dad of three admitted.

Disick also realized that his testosterone levels are “clinically low.”

While talking to Kris Jenner, he opened up about how his party lifestyle might have contributed to his problems.

“All of the beatings that my body took over the years of drinking and partying and running around, my body can’t be perfect,” he said. “So obviously I don’t drink anymore, but my body still has things in it, even from taking sleeping medications, doctor-prescribed medications. And then when I got my blood results in, my testosterone was so dramatically low, they were like, concerned how I even have the energy to get out of bed every day.”

Jenner was supportive, saying that he was on the right path as he had spoken to the doctors.

“We want you to be happy and healthy, that’s all. All of us,” Jenner told him.

Disick was spotted in May at a Colorado treatment center. He was said to have stayed there for a week before getting back to Los Angeles. He was also rushed to the hospital in September 2017 after suffering from a mental breakdown.