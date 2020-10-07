Not much can slow down the unstoppable Suzanne Somers, but even she is not invincible. The 73-year-old health guru and author revealed on Wednesday, October 7, that she has been taking a break from her usual schedule due to an unfortunate accident that resulted in her needing neck surgery.

Luckily, the iconic Three’s Company actress, who reports that she fell down the stairs at the house she shares with husband Alan Hamel, seems to be recovering nicely from the ordeal.

She explained the situation to fans via social media: “Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule. As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home.

“I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had two vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.

“The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties.”

Somers, who famously chased up attention for discussing her active sex life with her husband of 40-plus years, as well as sharing the nude photos he takes of her, did not let her hip fracture earlier in the year get in the way of her marital bliss.

She told Page Six that although she had to stay in bed for six weeks, ”My husband went to bed with me.”

No word on whether he joined her for any bedtime romps during her pain-in-the-neck journey…but we wish her a speedy recovery.