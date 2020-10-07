The 2020 MTV EMA nominations are here! MTV announced on Tuesday, October 6, that Lady Gaga leads the pack, garnering seven nominations in categories including Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Video and more. Not far behind is BTS and Justin Bieber as they are up for five nominations in categories including Best Fans and Best Bop.

Gaga was also the top winner at the MTV Music Awards — which was held on August 30 — where she won five awards, including artist of the year and a special MTV Tricon Award.

Adding to the pop culture awards are three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live. For the newest categories, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, and Ozuna are up for Best Latin. Competing for Best Virtual Live is BTS (Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream), J Balvin (Behind The Colores Live Experience) Katy Perry at Tomorrow Land (Around The World), Little Mix (UNCancelled), Maluma (Papi Juancho Live), and Post Malone (Nirvana Tribute)

BENEE, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, and YUNGBLUD are competing for Best New Artist. In the running for Best Rock is Coldplay, Green Day, Liam Gallagher, Pearl Jam, Tame Impala and The Killers.

Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Kygo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and The Chainsmokers will compete for Best Electronic, while blackbear, FKA twigs, Hayley Williams, Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975 and twenty one pilots are up for Best Alternative.

Up for Best Push is AJ Mitchell, Ashnikko, BENEE, Brockhampton, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Georgia, Jack Harlow, Lil Tecca, Tate, McRae, Wallows and YUNGBLUD, who is already up for Best New Artist.

DaBaby and Ricch’s “Rockstar,” Ricch’s “The Box,” The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” Dua Lipa, and Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s collab are all nominated for Best Song. The Weeknd may also take home Best Artist and Best Video.

While we still don’t know who will be performing, the best artists from all over are ready to claim the titles of their category nominations. Scroll through below to see the rest of the nominations!