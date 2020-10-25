Adele spoke about her weight loss for the first time this weekend while hosting Saturday Night Live.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and travel bans I had to travel light and only bring half of me,” the singer told the studio audience. “And this is the half that I chose.”

The musical artist, 32, put her svelte and slimmed-down frame on display as she took the stage on Saturday, October 24, in a pair of black cigarette pants and a peplum top worn off the shoulders to put her décolletage on display. It became clear, though, just seconds into the monologue, that while she may now come in a slimmer package, this was still very much the same Adele the world has come to love and admire.

Adele’s monologue proved to be equal parts funny and emotional. The 15-time Grammy winner got choked up just a few seconds into the episode when she spoke about how Saturday Night Live helped to launch her career in the United States. She was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin made her much-anticipated cameo on the show opposite Tina Fey, who had returned to play the Alaska governor. That episode was watched by 17 million people, and a few weeks later Adele found herself nominated for five Grammy Awards.

She then explained to the audience that she did not follow American politics before turning to the camera and saying: “Sarah Palin, hey babes. Thank you.”

There was also some bad news for Adele fans, with the “Hello” songstress revealing she was still busy working on her next album. Adele said that this was why she decided not to perform on the show and instead enjoy “a glass of wine or six” as the evening’s host.

She then closed things out by mentioning her propensity for swearing and how every time she is told she cannot cuss, she manages to break that rule. A clip of her at the Glastonbury Music Festival played to illustrate that point, which showed the singer swearing over 10 times during her 2016 set.

Adele did manage to make it through the monologue without cursing, but there was still over an hour to go in the show.