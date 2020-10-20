Adrienne Banfield-Norris, got candid on Red Table Talk with her daughter, Jada Pinkett Smith, and granddaughter, Willow Smith. In a short teaser clip for this week’s episode, Banfield-Norris recalls that she had “non-consensual sex” with Pinkett Smith’s late father, Robsol Pinkett Jr.

In the episode, which will be all about sexual consent, Pinkett Smith asked her mother if she has ever had a sexual experience that was “not necessarily consensual.”

“I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually,” she said.

To clarify, the host said: “You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father?” Banfield-Norris confirmed with a nod.

Banfield-Norris has been candid about domestic abuse in the past. In a 2018 episode of the show, she recalled her ex-husband throwing her over a banister in a drunken rage, which left her fearing for her life.

“I do know when enough gets to be enough,” she said, adding that her mother even warned her against dating him.

“He gave me a black eye once, and I tried to hide it from mommy, but she saw it,” she said.

In another instance, she left her daughter with a neighbor and called the cops after he beat her “in a rage” at her parents’ house.

“His addiction, he just wasn’t rational. I feel like once again I’m trying to make excuses for him,” she said. “And I think that’s what women do. But whatever the reasons were, you have to — at the end of the day — you have to protect yourself.”

She admitted that her late husband had a rough childhood and was a “gentle soul” once he got sober.

“Now that I’m older, I have so much more compassion in knowing what he had gone through,” she said. “You know, cause I was pretty harsh on him.”

Pinkett Smith ended the show by addressing domestic abuse.

“I just wanna say to anybody that is going through any kind of domestic violence, I just hope that this show could give you the courage and the strength and the understanding to know that there’s no reason to be shamed — there is help and you deserve better, and we are sending you love and blessings,” she said.

Pinkett Jr. passed away in 2010 of a drug overdose.

The next episode of Red Table Talk airs on Tuesday, October 20, on Facebook Live at 12 p.m ET.