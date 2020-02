Photo credit: INSTARImages

The California native added, “I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.” Gayle accepted his apology , and said that she understood “the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss.” “As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” she said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”