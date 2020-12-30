A former special education teacher in Oklahoma has been charged with second-degree rape after being busted for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student — not just once, but multiple times — and with the salacious acts being performed in the comfort of her own home.

According to local news, Andee Lantz, 26, was employed at Carnegie Public Schools when she began a relationship with the teenaged boy. Parents in the district initially became concerned when a nude photo of Lantz began circulating around the student body.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Confronted by the school superintendent regarding the dirty snapshot, Lantz and and the teen involved initially denied that anything inappropriate was going on. However, pressed with further questioning, Lantz admitted that the two had been “riding around” following a school homecoming game.

She claims that the boy leaned in and kissed her, “and it went from there,” according to court documents. The pair allegedly went to Lantz’s house, where they had sex — and apparently they repeated this behavior at least two or three times.

The school district’s superintendent confirmed that Lantz had resigned in November. However, parents in the area remained concerned, giving local news their opinion on the matter.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

“A teacher should not be hanging out with a high school student, period,” said mom Susan Clark to local news. She added that this type of scenario makes her sick to her stomach: “I don’t think this type of behavior should be tolerated, whether from a male or female teacher.”

The age of consent in the state of Oklahoma is 16; however, sexual relationships between students and teachers are illegal in the state, regardless of the student’s age.

Lantz was hauled in by police on December 23, according to court records, but was set free on $15,000 bond the same day. She’ll face the charges of second-degree rape, which in the state of Oklahoma is a felony. The charge of second-degree rape encompasses situations in which one party is not legally considered able to give consent for a variety of reasons.