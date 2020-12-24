Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is convinced that he will win his wrongful termination suit against former boss Vince McMahon, in which case McMahon would have to pony up nearly $24 million.

In documents reviewed by OK!, Luck is asking a Connecticut federal judge to order league founder and WWE CEO McMahon to immediately put aside $23.8 million to pay his likely award for the suit.

In the filing earlier this week, the former XFL head said that the evidence is so clear in his favor that McMahon should put the money into escrow while he waits for the court to decide the fate of his case. “The facts clearly demonstrate that Mr. Luck never performed any act or omission that would qualify for termination for cause under the employment contract.”

Luck sued McMahon in federal court back in April, citing wrongful termination after McMahon’s decision to shutter the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court in Connecticut, Luck received a termination letter on April 9 — one day before McMahon laid off most of the XFL staff and three days before the league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In the suit, Luck argued that he had been axed without cause and that under the terms of his contract — which he said was personally guaranteed by McMahon — he is owed his pay for the remaining three years.

Luck, a former NFL quarterback and NCAA executive, was hired in July 2018 under a five-year contract to head the XFL. McMahon announced the return of the XFL in January 2018, and the league spent two years in development before debuting in February of this year. The eight-team league made it through only five weeks of games before going belly-up.

In June, U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden ruled that Alpha Entertainment LLC — parent company of the XFL — was an “indispensable party” and that the case could not proceed while the organization was in bankruptcy.

The judge eventually lifted the stay last month after the league was sold to a private equity group led by former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Law360 was the first to report the news.