Andrew Lloyd Webber, renowned composer of the long-running Broadway version of Cats, is taking a swipe at the controversial 2019 film adaptation.

Director Tom Hooper released the highly criticized version on the silver screen starring Hollywood superstars like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Judi Dench in feline form.

Even though it’s been less than eight months since the release of Cats the movie, it appears it’s a memory the award-winning composer cannot get over but would rather forget.

REBEL WILSON REVEALS SHE LOST 8 POUNDS DURING 4 DAYS OF FILMING ‘CATS’ SCENE

72-year-old Webber not only composed the long-running Broadway production of Cats but also wrote the music for the film. Webber originally adapted TS Eliot’s poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats into a stage musical in 1981. The brilliant English composer also co-wrote and co-produced the Golden Globe-nominated original song “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Webber stayed fairly quiet in regards to his feelings about the film until it was released, but in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner appears not to be a fan of the film.

The Academy Award winner identified that the problem with Hooper’s film is that he deviated too far from Webber’s original vision.

“The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided, as he had with Les Mis, that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” the musical theater composer said. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”

When criticizing the film, fans questioned the film’s peculiar special effects and overall cheesiness. Audiences and certain members of the cast including Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Ian McKellan disowned the final product.

TAYLOR SWIFT & JOE ALWYN SHARE RARE BUT SWEET PDA AT ‘CATS’ PREMIERE IN NEW YORK

Comedian and Host James Corden, who played ally cat Bustopher Jones, even went on to say that he hadn’t seen the film but heard it was “terrible.” Cast members Corden and Rebel Wilson poked fun at the film while presenting the visual effects category onstage at the 2020 Oscars.

In the past, Webber had previously only singled out Corden’s performance, calling it “absolutely un-Eliot.”

However, The film has won awards. Cats was the big winner at the 2020 Razzies, picking up awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director (Hooper), Worst Supporting Actor (Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Wilson), and Worst Screenplay (Hooper and Lee Hall).

It is safe to say that this Cats movie was cat-astrophic!