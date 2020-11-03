The autopsy report from the mother and twin girls who were found dead in their home in Washington last week revealed that the mom drugged her 7-year-old daughters with sedatives before she fatally shot them and herself in a double murder-suicide.

On Thursday, October 29, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the girls were given large amounts of sedatives to render them incoherent before the murder.

Authorities were called to Michele Boudreau Deegan‘s home on Saturday, October 24, after a roommate found Deegan and her daughters dead in an upstairs bedroom of the multi-level residence. It was established that the mother had shot their children while they were asleep, and then took her own life.

Investigations recovered a handgun, which was consistent with the murders of the girls and her own death.

It was established that her estranged husband was not involved in the crime, but she had been fighting for custody of the girls. The custody dispute is believed to have been the main motive behind the crime.

“Evidence from the scene also indicates that [Deegan] planned this event over the course of several days prior to the discovery of the bodies,” according to the sheriff’s office press release.

"Evidence from the scene also indicates that [Deegan] planned this event over the course of several days prior to the discovery of the bodies," according to the sheriff's office press release.

"She clearly stated her suicidal ideations and that she would never leave her daughters alone without her. A court hearing on October 20th where joint custody was awarded to both [Deegan] and her estranged husband appears to have been the precipitating event that led to her decision," the press release continued.

One of her neighbors told local station KIRO 7 that Deegan's daughters were rarely seen playing outside. Another person who knew the family claimed that locals were concerned about the welfare of the children, and that child welfare authorities had been contacted before the devastating event occurred.

Deegan was a psychologist and shared several articles about self-absorbed parents on her professional Facebook page before her death. The last thing she posted was a link to an article titled "Narcissistic Parents Are Literally Incapable Of Loving Their Children." Another post was a link to a YouTube video titled "Naricissitic Parenting — A Set Up For Suicide (Case Study)", and "MURDER ~ DEATH (Suicide) BY COVERT NARCISSISTIC ABUSE (Psychological Homicide)."

"Katie and Mairy's smiles brightened everyone's day as they brought constant rays of sunshine to their beloved Bellingham. Their giggles and sisterly love will forever be embedded in our hearts and memories," their obituary reads. "The girls will always be together in God's care, just as they entered this world as 'miracle babies.'"

"If a friend or family member expresses suicidal ideations, please tell someone!" Sheriff Bill Elfo said in a statement, which was included in the press release. "Don't be silent."