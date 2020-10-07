Convicted murderer Chris Watts apparently has found a nice way to make his life sentence locked up behind bars go faster. The jailbird is corresponding with a number of female fans who are all too willing to stay in touch with him.

“He got a lot of letters at first,” a source told PEOPLE of the 35-year-old’s new hobby. “Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having pen pals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact.”

But aren’t these women horrified by Watts’ crimes, which comprise of strangling his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, disposing of her body, then smothering his two preschool-aged daughters? And all, allegedly, in the name of protecting his extramarital affair with a coworker?

We’d say all of that checks pretty much every box on most women’s “yep, nope” list. However, the answer, unbelievably, is that there are some out there that can overlook even these transgressions. “They have compassion on him, despite what he did,” the insider shared.

Unsurprisingly, the letters seem to have increased following the debut of the new documentary about his infamous case, American Murder: The Family Next Door, which began streaming on Netflix on September 30.

“He gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically,” the source states. “He responds because he doesn’t have anything better to do.”

In the new documentary, Watts’ text messages were revealed, which he strongly disliked.

“He can’t see it, and he’ll probably never see it,” another insider told the outlet. “He’s curious about it, but he hates even knowing that his texts are out there for the public to read. It brings back awful memories of 2018 for him.”

Watts certainly does not have much on his agenda for the foreseeable future. He is currently cooling his heels at maximum security prison Dodge Correctional Institution, located in Waupun, Wis. He is on lockdown for 23 hours a day and is not eligible for parole.